MILAN, June 26 Italy's six-month borrowing costs
rose to 2.957 percent at auction on Wednesday, their highest
since December, piling pressure on the government as it pushes
for concrete steps to ease market tensions at a European Union
summit later this week.
A month ago Italy paid 2.1 percent to sell six-month paper.
Wednesday's 9-billion-euro bill sale comes ahead of a more
challening offer of five- and 10-year debt on Thursday, for up
to 5.5 billion euros.
The bill sale was covered 1.6 times, in line with a month
ago.
On Tuesday Spain paid 3.24 percent to sell six-month bills.
Italy saw its two-year borrowing costs rise to 4.71 percent,
a l so a six-month high, at a sale of zero-coupon paper on
Tuesday.
Prime Minister Mario Monti promised on Tuesday to press for
joint action by EU countries to help ease pressure on Italian
bonds, risking a showdown with Germany which has refused to
share the burden of other countries' debt.