* Sells 11 bln euro bills, 6-mth yields 1.97 pct vs 3.25 pct
* Ten-year yields on market at lowest since late October
* Longer-dated bond sale of up to 8 bln euros on Monday
By Valentina Za
MILAN, Jan 27 Italy's six-month funding
costs fell sharply on Friday to levels last seen before the
country came to the fore of the euro zone debt crisis last
summer, helping power a rally in its bonds ahead of Monday's
more challenging sale of longer-dated debt.
The successful 11 billion euro bill auction followed a
well-received short-term bond sale the previous day, reinforcing
more positive market sentiment towards Italy ahead of its offer
of five and 10-year bonds next week.
Rising hopes that Greece will strike a debt restructuring
deal with its private creditors, clearing the way for a second
bailout to avert a messy default in March, also helped drive
down yields on Italian paper on Friday.
"The fact that longer-term yields are finally falling shows
some tentative signs of interest for Italian paper also among
foreign investors," said Alessandro Giansanti, a strategist at
ING in Amsterdam. "It bodes well for Monday's auction."
This week's auctions were the first since Standard & Poor's
cut Italy's long-term credit rating to BBB+ earlier this month
as part of set of euro zone sovereign downgrades.
The European Central Bank's nearly half a trillion euros of
ultra-cheap three-year loans to banks had boosted demand for
short-dated Italian and Spanish debt in recent weeks, but
investors had been less keen to buy riskier longer-term paper.
On Friday, however, the yield on the 10-year benchmark bond
Italy will sell on Monday fell to 5.84 percent,
the lowest level since the end of October.
Worries about Italy's ability to service its debt pile, the
world's third-largest, peaked in November and precipitated a
change of government. Rome has since striven to regain market
confidence through belt-tightening measures and long-delayed
measures to liberalise its economy.
Domestic banks are believed to have used part of the 116
billion euros they borrowed at December's unprecedented offering
of three-year liquidity to snap up short-dated Italian debt
which can be returned to the ECB as collateral, and its next
three-year tender in February is seen further feeding demand.
But Italy also needs foreign investors to help it refinance
some 90 billion euros of bonds falling due between February and
April. Monday's sale of up to 8 billon euros of five- and
10-year bonds will provide 2012's first significant test of
demand for these longer-dated securities.
SHORT-TERM ISSUANCE
Analysts caution it is too early to say Italy has turned a
corner, but a fall in the interest bill on its short-term debt
costs will help the country's push to cut its budget deficit.
"A one percentage point drop in the average T-bill yield
reduces interest payments by around 4 billion euros over a
year," said Intesa Sanpaolo analyst Chiara Manenti.
At Friday's sale, Italy's six-month debt yields fell to 1.97
percent, well below the 3.25 percent it paid a month ago and
dramatically lower from the euro lifetime record 6.5 percent
investors demanded at an auction in November.
It was the lowest six-month auction yield since May - before
a sell-off of Italian assets started in early July - and
compared with the yield of 1.85 percent Spain paid this week to
sell 1.1 billion euros of six-month bills.
As the market's focus appears to shift away from Italy and
Spain, Portugal is back in the firing line as investors fret
that Lisbon will follow Athens in seeking a fresh bailout and a
debt restructuring.
Italy has said it plans to take advantage of firmer demand
for short-term debt in the first part of the year but the
outcome of Friday's sale showed heavier issuance may be weighing
on demand. The 8 billion euro auction of six-month T-bills was
covered 1.3 times, down from 1.7 times at a slightly bigger sale
in late December.
"The bid-to-cover ratio is the lowest in a year on T-bills.
Nothing to worry about, but just a sign that the significant
amount of bills the Treasury is pushing through may in the
future turn out to be a little problematic," ING's Giansanti
said.