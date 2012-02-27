* 6-mth costs fall to 1.2 pct from 1.97 pct
* ECB 3-yr cash spurs demand for short-term debt
* Sells up to 6.25 bln euros of 5-, 10-yr bonds on Tue
By Valentina Za
MILAN, Feb 27 Italy's cost of borrowing
over six months sank towards 1 percent at an auction on Monday,
the lowest in 17 months, as cheap loans from the European
Central Bank fuelled banks' interest in lending to euro zone
governments over the short-term.
The auction offered some measure of the progress officials
have made in easing the pressure on the bloc's third largest
economy, lifting prices of Italian bonds ahead of a
more challenging funding test on Tuesday.
"It is a very good result," said Matteo Regesta, a
strategist at BNP Paribas in London. "The dynamics for the
10-year sale are different ... (and) results could be less
spectacular at the longer end of the curve, but the test could
not come at a better time."
This week's auctions come just ahead of a second offer of
cheap three-year funds for banks from the European Central Bank
on Wednesday. The first sale in December turned the tide, at
least for a moment, in Europe's efforts to halt the debt crisis.
The cost of financing public debts in Italy, Spain and other
countries still in the firing line has fallen in response.
On Monday, the Italian Treasury sold 12.25 billion euros of
bills, paying only 1.2 percent to sell six-month paper - the
cheapest since September 2010. The six-month auction rate stood
just below 2 percent a month ago.
Italian six-month borrowing costs remain higher than a 0.78
percent yield Spain paid earlier this month on the same maturity
- reflecting Rome's much higher funding needs compared with
Madrid's.
On Monday top-rated euro zone borrower Germany paid returns
of only 0.08 percent to sell bills maturing in February
2013.
LIFELINE
ECB fuelled domestic demand has driven short-term Italian
and Spanish yields sharply lower since the first three-year
tender on Dec. 21, where Italian banks took 116 billion euros or
nearly a quarter of the total. Banking sources told Reuters last
week Italian lenders are expected to roughly match previous
demand at the new ECB offer.
Italian six-month borrowing costs hit a euro lifetime record
high of 6.5 percent in late November - the peak of the euro zone
debt crisis - only to halve at an auction held a month later
just after the first ECB tender.
While efforts by the new Italian government have also helped
improve market confidence in the euro zone third-largest
economy, investors remain warier of financing Italy's 1.9
trillion euro debt over the longer-term.
"Yield-hungry buyers are being squeezed up the curve where
fundamentals start to matter a lot more," said Nicholas Spiro at
Spiro Sovereign Strategies. "There's still insufficient demand,
particularly from foreign buyers, for longer-dated bonds given
the increased risks."
Italy's austerity drive amid the debt crisis pushed the
economy into a severe recession in the second half of last year
and output is set to shrink by 1.3 in 2012 according to European
Commission forecasts.
In a bid to exploit demand for short-term debt, Italy has
stepped up issuance of bills this year, in the face of some 90
billion euros of bonds maturing between February and April.
Monday's auction bring the inflow from bill sales this year
to nearly 26 billion euros net of redemptions. Gross bond
issuance stands at around 40 billion euros ahead of Tuesday's
sale for up to 6.25 billion euros.