(Adds comparisons) MILAN, May 14 Italy's Treasury sold the following bonds at auction on Monday. Details can be found on pages and. The Treasury had planned to sell 2.5-3.5 billion euros of a BTP bond due in March 2015, and a total of 1.0-1.75 billion euros of three lines due in 2020, 2022 and 2025 no longer sold on a regular basis. 5TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND EXPIRING MARCH 1, 2015, 2.5 PCT COUPON 12/05/12 12/04/12 (*) Gross yield 3.91 (**) 3.89 Assigned price 96.38 96.34 Total bids 5.334 bln 4.139 bln Assigned 3.500 bln 2.884 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.52 1.44 (*) Compares with previous tranche of same bond. (**)Highest auction yield since January. 13TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND DUE MARCH 1, 2020, 4.25 PCT COUPON (*) 14/5/12 Gross yield 5.33 Assigned price 93.60 Total bids 1.126 bln Assigned 0.542 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 2.08 (*) Off-the-run issue. 13TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND DUE MARCH 1, 2022, 5 PCT COUPON (*) 14/5/12 Gross yield 5.66 Assigned price 95.64 Total bids 1.476 bln Assigned 0.651 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 2.27 (*) Off-the-run issue. 16TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND DUE MARCH 1, 2025, 5 PCT COUPON (*) 14/5/12 Gross yield 5.90 Assigned price 92.69 Total bids 1.077 bln Assigned 0.557 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.93 (*) Off-the-run issue. (Compiled by Valentina Za)