* Sells planned 6.5 bln eur in one-year bills
* Yields jump to 3.97 pct from 2.34 pct a month ago
* Faces tougher test at Thursday's bond sale
By Valentina Za
MILAN, June 13 Italy's one-year borrowing costs
hit a six-month high of 3.97 percent at a debt auction on
Wednesday after an unconvincing Spanish bailout fuelled concerns
about Rome's ability to manage its sovereign debt burden, one of
the world's biggest.
The Treasury faces a harder test on Thursday when it offers
up to 4.5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in three-year bonds and
two longer-dated issues it no longer sells on a regular basis.
Only a month ago, Italy had paid 2.34 percent to sell
one-year debt. But market sentiment towards Italy has cooled
drastically since then.
"Although a warm-up for tomorrow's bond auction, today's
sale underscores the externally driven deterioration in Italy's
perceived creditworthiness," said Nicholas Spiro, Managing
Director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
An aid deal for Spanish banks agreed at the weekend stoked
fears that more external support may have to be found for Madrid
and possibly even Rome.
Greek elections this weekend have investors worrying whether
the outcome will set Athens on the road to a euro exit.
Risk-averse investors bought 4 billion euros of 10-year
German Bunds on Wednesday, accepting an average yield of just
1.5 percent.
Italy sold the planned 6.5 billion euros in one-year bills,
with bids totalling 1.7 times that amount, only slightly down
from a month ago. Analysts said the slightly lower auction yield
on the bills compared with market levels was a positive element.
The Treasury offered less bills than the 9.6 billion euros
maturing mid-June and mentioned a lack of specific cash needs
this month.
Saddled with the world's fourth-largest debt pile and a
shrinking economy, Italy is again in the markets' firing line as
reforms undertaken by its unelected government have stalled and
no clear strategy has emerged in Europe to halt the debt crisis.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told an Italian
daily on Wednesday Rome must implement the reforms set out by
Prime Minister Mario Monti to avoid becoming the next victim of
contagion.
Italy's 10-year benchmark yields rose to 6.3 percent on
Tuesday, the highest since January, before easing slightly on
Wednesday.
In an emergency meeting with party leaders of the majority
which supports his government on Tuesday night, Monti asked for
a quick approval of measures currently before parliament.
"This would help remove the view (that the reforms) are
half-baked, which allows observers who don't always look at our
country with favour to write 'yes there's a good, or even very
good reform, but who knows whether parliament will approve it?'"
he told Italy's lower house on Wednesday.
Monti also urged European partners to come up with a
credible plan for growth at a crucial end-June summit, a move
which he said would help shield Italy from contagion.