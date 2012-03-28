By Valentina Za
MILAN, March 28 Italy met good demand for
six-month Treasury bills on Wednesday, paying the lowest yield
since September 2010 and sending a reassuring signal to
investors after a disappointing market reaction to a bond sale
the previous day.
The Treasury faces a bigger challenge on Thursday when it
offers up to 8.25 billion euros of longer-term debt, including
five- and 10-year bonds.
A month after the second - and likely last - offering of
three-year funds by the European Central Bank, investors will be
looking for signs that the boost to demand provided by the ECB
is beginning to wane after profit-taking pushed Italian yields
higher in recent weeks.
On Wednesday Italy sold 8.5 billion euros of bills at an
average 1.12 percent yield, down from 1.20 percent a month ago.
The sale was covered 1.51 times, up from a bid-to-cover of 1.36
at the end of February.
"The auction drew good demand and is generally positive,
marking an improvement compared to the sale on Tuesday," said
ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
"The fall in yields was not remarkable but levels are
already low and there is less room for further reductions."
Analysts said the bill auction was helped by the fact that
for the first time this year net supply at the auction was
slightly negative - as bills maturing at the end of March total
more than the amount sold.
On Tuesday Spain paid 0.84 percent to sell 1 billion euros
of six-month debt, up slightly from 0.76 percent at a previous
sale. Burdened with a much smaller public debt compared to
Italy, Spain initially benefitted more from the ECB's liquidity
injections.
However, growing investors' fears about Madrid's public
finances in recent weeks have pushed Spain's benchmark 10-years
yields above those of Italy's. Italy's 10-year BTP bond
yielded 5.07 percent on Wednesday, 7 basis points
lower on the day, against Spain's 5.31 percent.
Italy sale of zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds on
Tuesday saw decent demand and a sharp fall in two-year yields
from a month earlier, but supply pressure on the linker segment
drove Italian yields higher in the session.
After stepping up bills issuance early in 2012 to overcome a
refinancing hump, Italy is looking to reduce sales of
ultra-short maturities and curb a fall in the average life of
its debt by using proceeds from new retail-targeted linker
bonds.
The inaugural issue of the new bonds last week brought 7.3
billion euros into the Treasury's coffers.