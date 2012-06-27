MILAN, June 27 Italy's Treasury sold the following bills at auction on Wednesday. It planned to sell 9.0 billion euros against 9.9 billion euros of bills maturing on June 29. SIX-MONTH BILLS DUE DEC. 31, 2012 27/6/12 29/5/12 (**) Gross yield 2.957 (*) 2.104 Assigned price 98.503 98.942 Total bids 14.532 bln 13.674 bln Assigned 9.000 bln 8.500 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.61 1.61 (*) Highest auction yield since December 2011 when it was 3.251 percent. (**) Compares with BOT bills due November 30, 2012 Details of the auction can be found on page