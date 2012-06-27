By Valentina Za
MILAN, June 27 Italy's six-month borrowing costs
neared 3 percent at auction on Wednesday, their highest since
December, piling pressure on the government as it pushes for
concrete steps to ease market tensions at a European Union
summit later this week.
Italy sold 9 billion euros of six-month bills at an average
2.96 percent yield, up from 2.10 percent it paid only a month
ago. The Treasury faces a tougher market test on Thursday when
it offers up to 5.5 billion euros in five- and 10-year debt.
"Today's bill sale points to the sovereign getting this
supply away but at yield levels sufficiently elevated to leave a
niggling doubt at least as to the medium-term sustainability of
the country's public finances," said Richard McGuire, a rate
strategist at Rabobank.
On Tuesday, Spain paid 3.24 percent to sell six-month bills.
Madrid is seen at risk of having to ask for more aid after
formally requesting a European rescue for its banks this week.
But doubts are also growing on Italy's ability to keep
funding its 1.95 trillion euro debt, which makes it the world's
fourth-largest sovereign debtor.
Wednesday's sale was covered 1.6 times, in line with a month
ago, with demand helped by 9.9 billion euros of maturing bills.
Domestic appetite has so far allowed the Treasury to
complete 56 percent of its 445-billion-euro annual funding plan.
But Italian banks may find it increasingly difficult to keep
shouldering the country's large funding needs as foreign
investors continue to shun its debt.
Italy's third-largest lender Monte dei Paschi dei Siena
said on Wednesday it would progressively reduce its
holdings of Italian government bonds, after tapping state aid to
plug a capital shortfall partly due to its exposure to sovereign
risk.
Prime Minister Mario Monti promised on Tuesday to press for
joint action by EU countries to help ease pressure on Italian
bonds, risking a showdown with Germany which refuses to share
the burden of other countries' debt.
With its benchmark 10-year yields above 6 percent, Italy is
calling for the euro zone's rescue funds to be used to ease
pressure on its bonds. On Tuesday, it saw its two-year borrowing
costs rise to 4.71 percent, al s o a six-month high, at a sale of
zero-coupon paper.
Italian yields are still below peaks hit at the height of
the crisis in November, when the threat of default precipitated
a change of government. At that time, Italy paid a record 6.5
percent yield on six-month paper.
"While yields are not as high as they were in November,
psychologically speaking things are almost just as dire," said
Nicholas Spiro, at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
A reform push by Italy's unelected government has stalled
amid growing opposition from parties that back it in parliament
and falling approval rates among recession-stricken Italians.
Monti is seeking final parliamentary approval on Wednesday
for a long-awaited labour reform to strengthen his bargaining
position ahead of the EU summit.
But German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday all but ruled
out common euro zone bonds, seen by some economists as vital to
restoring confidence in the euro, saying Europe would not share
total debt liability for "as long as I live".
"While Italy has serious domestic problems, what concerns
the markets is Germany's reluctance to do what is necessary in
the short-term to shore up Spanish and Italian debt," Spiro
said.