MILAN Jan 12 Italy paid less than half compared with a month ago to sell one-year bills at its first auction of 2012 on Thursday, highlighting continued support for its short-term debt from cheap funds the European Central Bank injected last month.

The yield on Italian 12-month bills fell to 2.735 percent, from the near 6 percent yield Italy paid to sell one-year paper at a mid-December auction. It was the lowest since June 2011.

Italian and Spanish bonds rallied on Thursday boosted by a well-received Spanish bond sale which also saw yields fall. The 10-year yield spread between Italian and German bonds fell below 500 basis points for the first time this year.

Italy sold 8.5 billion euros ($10.78 billion) of 12-month BOT bills and 3.5 billion euros of bills maturing at the end of May.

The 12-month sale was covered 1.5 times, versus a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.9 at the slightly smaller sale in mid-December.

Thursday's sale brings a net inflow of 4.3 billion euros, helping Italy towards a challenging target of refinancing more than 90 billion euros maturing between February and April.

Italy will launch its 2012 bond issuing campaign on Friday when it offers up to 4.75 billion euros of debt including its three-year benchmark and two off-the-run issues.

Analysts say Italy is likely to fine-tune its issuing strategy to take advantage of improved funding conditions on shorter-maturities following the ECB's first-ever tender of three-year funds in December.

Yields on longer-term Italian bonds remain close to levels which are seen as unsustainable over time.