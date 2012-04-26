MILAN, April 26 Italy paid the highest yield since January to sell six-month bills on Thursday as concerns about low economic growth and large debt burdens in the euro zone put renewed pressure on the borrowing costs of its weaker members.

The average rate rose to 1.77 percent from 1.12 percent at an auction held a month ago, ahead of a sale of longer-term debt on Friday where yields are also likely to increase from March.

The Treasury sold the planned 8.5 billion euros in bills maturing on October 31, with bids totalling 1.7 times the amount on offer, up from 1.5 times at last month's sale.

Short-term bills traditionally attract steady demand from Italian buyers, including retail investors. Some 9 billion euros of bills are maturing on April 30.

A flood of cheap European Central Bank funds has helped push down Italian borrowing costs early this year. Six-month auction yields had been declining since hitting a euro lifetime record of 6.5 percent in late November and stood at an 18-month low in March.

The Treasury will offer up to 6.25 billion euros in bonds on Friday, including five- and 10-year debt.