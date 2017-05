MODUGNO, Italy An explosion at a fireworks factory in southeastern Italy on Friday killed four and left three people missing, a police official said. Two people suffered serious injuries and have been hospitalised.

The cause of the explosion has yet to be determined, police said. The blast destroyed the Bruscella fireworks factory in Modugno, a small town on the outskirts of Bari.

