MILAN May 31 The Bank of Italy called on
domestic lenders to cut costs, including streamlining oversized
boards, and said that it would be difficult to counter current
low profitability by expanding the volume of lending.
In the text of a speech on Thursday, Bank of Italy's
Governor Ignazio Visco pointed to an imbalance between lending
and stable sources of funding at Italian lenders.
Deposits and bonds held by households, which are the most
stable form of funding, finance 85 percent of lending, a lower
share than in the past.
Visco said a rebalancing was necessary and added it would be
difficult for banks "to return to a model of profitability
growth based principally on expanding the volume of business."
Even excluding one-offs such as goodwill writedowns, profits
in the last financial year were particularly low, he said,
urging banks to cut costs, in particular labour costs, and
rethink their entire distribution network.
"Bank mergers and acquisitions have not been followed up by
sufficient streamlining of groups' organization or reduction in
the number of board members," he said.
Visco said the ten largest banking groups had a total of
1,136 board positions, without counting foreign units.
"Such arrangements are costly in themselves and are not
justified by the professional expertise needed to effectively
manage banks," he said.
