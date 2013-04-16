(Adds comments from DMO head, senior official from Borsa Italiana, details)

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, April 16 The new tranche of Italy's retail bond raised 17 billion euros ($22 billion)in just two days of sale, matching the success of last October's sale even as the offer closed ahead of schedule.

The strong take-up for BTP Italia, designed to tap the wealth of Italian households and small savers, will help the treasury meet higher borrowing needs for the year as Italy battles through its longest recession in two decades.

So strong was demand for the new bond that the treasury, unlike in previous sales, decided to end the offering two days earlier than originally planned.

In an interview with Reuters, the head of the debt management office, Maria Cannata, said the treasury had expected to bag less than 10 billion euros.

Rome had sold 18 billion euros of the same inflation-linked bond over four days in October in the largest single debt issue ever on European markets.

Traders said that this time too demand was swelled by institutional investors such as pension funds and private banking managers switching into the BTP Italia because of its attractive terms.

Cannata said the success of the sale was a sign of confidence in Italian debt despite a prolonged political stalemate following inconclusive elections in February that have so far failed to produce a new government.

"I am happy because even if there is a lot of uncertainty Italians cannot bury their head in the sand, hide in a hole and stop living," Cannata said.

The treasury confirmed on Tuesday it would pay a guaranteed coupon of 2.25 percent on the bond, which protects investors from domestic inflation.

Analysts and traders say that yield is attractive and Cannata acknowledged the BTP Italia helps the treasury lure small savers who would otherwise keep their money in a bank account. That in turns ease some of the pressure on Italian banks, which have vast holdings of domestic debt.

HIGHER FUNDING NEEDS

Cannata told Reuters the treasury had hiked its gross borrowing target to just above 450 billion euros partially as a result of a pledge by the state to pay back 40 billion euros in arrears to private companies in 2013-2014.

Households in Italy have high savings and also very low debt in comparison with many of their European peers, but the public debt as a percentage of national output is the second-highest in the euro zone after Greece.

As in the previous tranches, retail investors had the possibility to buy the bond on the Internet, through the MOT platform of Italian Bourse for the retail bond market, and they did not have to pay any banking fees on it.

Pietro Poletto, head of fixed income markets at the Italian bourse, said some 200,000 contracts had been signed for the BTP Italia.

The bond will start to be traded on the MOT on April 22.

Banca IMI and UniCredit will act as dealers, while Banca Akros and Banca Sella Holding will be co-dealers to guarantee liquidity on the issue. ($1 = 0.7616 euros) (editing by Ron Askew)