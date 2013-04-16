(Adds comments from DMO head, senior official from Borsa

By Francesca Landini
MILAN, April 16 The new tranche of Italy's
retail bond raised 17 billion euros ($22 billion)in just two
days of sale, matching the success of last October's sale even
as the offer closed ahead of schedule.
The strong take-up for BTP Italia, designed to tap the
wealth of Italian households and small savers, will help the
treasury meet higher borrowing needs for the year as Italy
battles through its longest recession in two decades.
So strong was demand for the new bond that the treasury,
unlike in previous sales, decided to end the offering two days
earlier than originally planned.
In an interview with Reuters, the head of the debt
management office, Maria Cannata, said the treasury had expected
to bag less than 10 billion euros.
Rome had sold 18 billion euros of the same inflation-linked
bond over four days in October in the largest single debt issue
ever on European markets.
Traders said that this time too demand was swelled by
institutional investors such as pension funds and private
banking managers switching into the BTP Italia because of its
attractive terms.
Cannata said the success of the sale was a sign of
confidence in Italian debt despite a prolonged political
stalemate following inconclusive elections in February that have
so far failed to produce a new government.
"I am happy because even if there is a lot of uncertainty
Italians cannot bury their head in the sand, hide in a hole and
stop living," Cannata said.
The treasury confirmed on Tuesday it would pay a guaranteed
coupon of 2.25 percent on the bond, which protects investors
from domestic inflation.
Analysts and traders say that yield is attractive and
Cannata acknowledged the BTP Italia helps the treasury lure
small savers who would otherwise keep their money in a bank
account. That in turns ease some of the pressure on Italian
banks, which have vast holdings of domestic debt.
HIGHER FUNDING NEEDS
Cannata told Reuters the treasury had hiked its gross
borrowing target to just above 450 billion euros partially as a
result of a pledge by the state to pay back 40 billion euros in
arrears to private companies in 2013-2014.
Households in Italy have high savings and also very low debt
in comparison with many of their European peers, but the public
debt as a percentage of national output is the second-highest in
the euro zone after Greece.
As in the previous tranches, retail investors had the
possibility to buy the bond on the Internet, through the MOT
platform of Italian Bourse for the retail bond market, and they
did not have to pay any banking fees on it.
Pietro Poletto, head of fixed income markets at the Italian
bourse, said some 200,000 contracts had been signed for
the BTP Italia.
The bond will start to be traded on the MOT on April 22.
Banca IMI and UniCredit will act as
dealers, while Banca Akros and Banca Sella Holding
will be co-dealers to guarantee liquidity on the issue.
($1 = 0.7616 euros)
(editing by Ron Askew)