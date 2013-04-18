MILAN, April 18 Italy is considering issuing a long-term inflation-linked BTP bond aimed at institutional investors, the head of the country's debt management office said on Thursday.

"To capture a larger number of institutional investors (the treasury) is assessing whether to offer them a BTP indexed to the Italian inflation," Maria Cannata said at an event in Milan.

She added that the structure of the new bond would be similar to that of BTPei bonds linked to the European inflation. (Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi, writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Jucca)