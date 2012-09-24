BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says prefer taking risk in equities over credit
* Blackrock's Richard Turnill says "We prefer taking risk in equities over credit, where positioning is more crowded and valuations less attractive"
ROME, Sept 24 Italy will issue new BTP Italia retail bonds aimed at small investors from October 15-18, the Treasury said on Monday, as the country seeks to shore up its finances.
Investors can buy the bonds for a minimum lot of 1,000 euro and with no purchase limits through banks, at Italian post offices or online, the ministry said in a statement.
The securities are indexed to Italy's inflation rate, have a four-year maturity and semi-annual coupons.
Italy has to complete an annual funding plan of 440-450 billion euros in rocky markets. It raised 1.74 billion euros from a four-day sale of BTP Italia bonds in June, and 7.3 billion euros from a sale in March. (Reporting by Naomi O'Leary)
June 5 Wells Fargo & Co said on Monday its business banking group was expanding to four new regions in the United States, in addition to three earlier.