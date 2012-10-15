(Adds details, background)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy, rated Baa2/BBB+/A-, has opened books on a four-year inflation linked bond, which will have a minimum coupon of 2.55%, one of the banks managing the deal said on Monday.

Lead managers Monte dei Paschi Capital Services and UniCredit will take orders for the October 2016 bond from October 15 until October 18.

The transaction will be the third such deal from Italy this year. It is targeted at both institutional and retail investors and the coupon is linked to Italian inflation.

The transaction will be sized according to investor demand. The sovereign raised EUR7bn in March and EUR1.8bn in June via the same route. Orders are collected through the MOT, Borsa Italiana's electronic government bond and securities market. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; editing by Davide Scigliuzzo, Alex Chambers)