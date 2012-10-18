LONDON, Oct 18 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy, rated Baa2/BBB+/A-, has priced an EUR18.071bn four-year inflation-linked bond which carries a coupon of 2.55%, said lead banks on Thursday.

Monte dei Paschi Capital Services and UniCredit managed the sale which took place over four days.

The bond will settle on 22 October 2012, and matures on October 22 2016.

(Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Sudip Roy)