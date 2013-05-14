(Adds pricing on Spain 10yr)

By John Geddie

LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy, rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+, has hired banks to manage the sale of a new 30-year bond by syndication, the Italian Treasury said on Tuesday.

Announcement of the deal came just 30 minutes after its peripheral eurozone peer Spain printed a EUR7bn 10-year, on the strength of more than EUR21bn of orders.

"There is a huge appetite for peripheral European paper, and clearly Italy - which has traded in step with Spain in recent months - wants to make the most of that," said one banker close to the deal.

"In a low-rate environment, the additional maturity will also offer investors attractive returns."

BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, UBS and UniCredit are managing the sale of the new bond, which will mature in September 2044, and will launch the deal in the near future, subject to market conditions.

Italy has been eager to issue a new 30-year for a number of years, in order to lengthen the average life of its debt. It last issued a 30-year bond back in September 2009.

Maria Cannata, head of management at the Italian Tesoro, reaffirmed her desire to issue the bond after a successful EUR6bn 15-year bond issue back in January.

Months of political deadlock in the country sidelined the project, but did little to deter a consistent rally in its government bond yields.

Italy's 10-year yields came in from a high of 7.3% in November 2011, to reach recent lows of 3.8% earlier this month.

Rumours of the new supply on Tuesday exerted some pressure on the long-end of Italy's curve. It's outstanding 30-year benchmark - 5% September 2040 - closed 10bp wider on a yield basis.

Spain priced its 10-year on Tuesday at mid-swaps plus 278bp, in from plus 280bp area and initial price thoughts of 285bp. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Ciara Linnane)