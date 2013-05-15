LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy, rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+, has opened books on its new 30-year euro bond after receiving initial interest of over EUR7.7bn, said a bank managing the deal on Wednesday.

Official guidance has been set at 13-15bp over Italy's existing 30-year bond - BTP 5% September 2040 - and the deal will price in that range, said the bank.

BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, UBS and UniCredit are managing the sale of the new September 2044 bond, expected to price later on Wednesday.

Italy last issued a new 30-year bond back in 2009. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)