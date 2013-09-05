LONDON, Sept 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy, rated
Baa2/BBB/BBB+, issued a new 40-year bond via private placement,
said sole bookrunner UBS on Thursday.
The bond matures on 11 September 2053 and carries a coupon
of 5.05%. UBS declined to comment on the investor.
Back in May, Italy issued a EUR6bn 4.75% 30-year bond via
syndication, and then weeks later issued a EUR500m 4.75% 50-year
private placement via Barclays.
Italy has struggled to issue long-dated bonds in recent
years, which has seen the average lifespan of its debt reduce
and its pressure to refinance increase.
A steady drop in its bond yields in the year to date,
however, is helping to alleviate this problem.
