By John Geddie
LONDON, Sept 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy, rated
Baa2/BBB/BBB+, issued a new EUR500m 40-year bond via private
placement, confirmed a spokesperson for the Italian treasury on
Thursday.
The bond matures on 11 September 2053 and carries a coupon
of 5.05%. UBS confirmed it had managed the trade, which was
executed on Wednesday, but neither party would comment on the
investor.
"It is not our policy to officially confirm the name of the
counterpart in the agreement for privacy reasons," said the
treasury spokesperson in an emailed statement.
Back in May, Italy issued a EUR6bn 4.75% 30-year bond via
syndication, and then weeks later issued a EUR500m 4.75% 50-year
private placement via Barclays.
Italy has struggled to issue long-dated bonds in recent
years, which has seen the average lifespan of its debt reduce
and its pressure to refinance increase.
A steady drop in its bond yields in the year to date,
however, is helping to alleviate this problem.
Italy's benchmark 30-year bond - 5% September 2040 - was
yielding as much as 7.3% at the end of 2011 but has since
steadily ground tighter, touching 2013 lows of 4.6% in May this
year. On Thursday afternoon, those bonds were bid at 5.15%,
according to Tradeweb.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Andrew Perrin)