* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+, is set to launch its first syndicated seven-year bond in the near future, subject to market conditions, a lead manager said on Tuesday.
Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse, HSBC and UniCredit have been mandated to sell the bond, maturing May 1 2021. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)
* Ellington Financial LLC - estimated book value per common share as of March 31, 2017 was $19.75, or $19.46 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: