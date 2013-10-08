LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+, is set to launch its first syndicated seven-year bond in the near future, subject to market conditions, a lead manager said on Tuesday.

Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse, HSBC and UniCredit have been mandated to sell the bond, maturing May 1 2021. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)