(Adds background, banker comments)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+, is set to launch its first ever new seven-year bond on Wednesday after mandating a group of banks to manage the sale by syndication, a lead manager said on Tuesday.

The deal comes after comments last month from Maria Cannata, the head of debt management at the Treasury, that Italy was considering launching a seven-year bond to tap growing appetite for the maturity.

The maturity works well both for investors benchmarked against the MTS index, which has an average maturity of seven years, and for Italy, which also has an average debt maturity of around seven years, said a banker close to the discussions.

However, before the announcement on Tuesday, some analysts felt the deal was more likely to be sold via auction, rather than a syndicated process, which tends to be reserved for new bonds which are likely to prove more difficult to issue, either by being long maturity or of novel structure.

Syndicated issuance is seen as a more transparent way to place bonds with a broader range of international investors, while auctions tend to rely on bank dealers placing orders on behalf of their clients. Syndications also require the issuer to pay fees to the banking group.

Italy has launched two new syndicated bonds in 2013, a 15-year and a 30-year, both of which raised EUR6bn at issue.

Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse, HSBC and UniCredit have been mandated to sell the new bond, maturing May 1 2021.

Price thoughts have not yet been released, but a source close to the deal said the new bonds will likely be marketed with reference to an outstanding BTP issue.

Italy's 3.75% August 2021 issue was bid at mid-swaps plus 185bp, equivalent to a yield of 3.676%, shortly after the new mandate was announced.

Italy has also announced it will offer EUR8.5bn of one-year treasury bills on Thursday, and is also scheduled to offer medium- to long-term BTPs via auction on Friday. The details of Friday's auction are set to be released later on Tuesday.

Italy has been plagued by infighting in its fragile coalition government in recent weeks, which resulted in a sharp spike in its borrowing costs two weeks ago.

Italian 10-year bonds opened last Monday's session at 4.75%, 50bp wider than they had been trading the previous week. A successful confidence vote in parliament last Wednesday quelled fears, however, and those yields have since clawed back to trade at 4.34% on Tuesday. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Anil Mayre and Julian Baker)