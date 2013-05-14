European shares helped by oil stocks, Citi upgrade; eyes on Syngenta- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
ROME May 14 The Italian Treasury said on Tuesday it planned to issue a new 30-year bond maturing on Sept. 1 2044.
The Treasury said it had given the mandate for the syndicated 30-year bond to BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets, Deutsche Bank, UBS and Unicredit.
It said it would issue the new bond, the first 30 year issue from the Italian Treasury since September 2009, in the near future, based on market conditions.
Italy has so far covered 47.3 percent of its funding requirements for 2013.
SARAJEVO, April 5 The Croatian Power Exchange (CROPEX) said on Wednesday it would start intraday electricity trading on April 26, giving the European Union's newest member access to broader power markets.
ROME, April 5 An Italian government measure aimed at defending companies from hostile takeovers will require disclosure when an investor takes a 10-percent stake in any listed company, according to a draft of the bill.