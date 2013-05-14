ROME May 14 The Italian Treasury said on Tuesday it planned to issue a new 30-year bond maturing on Sept. 1 2044.

The Treasury said it had given the mandate for the syndicated 30-year bond to BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets, Deutsche Bank, UBS and Unicredit.

It said it would issue the new bond, the first 30 year issue from the Italian Treasury since September 2009, in the near future, based on market conditions.

Italy has so far covered 47.3 percent of its funding requirements for 2013.