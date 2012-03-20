MILAN, March 20 Total orders for a new March
2016 inflation-linked Italian government bond aimed at retail
investors reached 2.3 billion euros on Tuesday morning, Reuters
data showed, with 2-1/2 days still to go before the end of the
offer.
The Treasury, which aims to use proceeds from this sale and
three other similar offerings in the rest of the year to cut
bills issuance, started selling the new BTP Italia on Monday
morning. The offer closes on Thursday..
After coming dangerously close to financial disaster in late
2011, Italy has met healthy demand for its debt at recent
auctions helped by the European Central Bank's liquidity
largesse and rising confidence in the reform-driven government
of Prime Minister Mario Monti.
Analysts warn that markets may react badly if Monti fails
his most important test yet. The respected economist is meeting
with unions on Tuesday as he seeks to reach a crucial deal on
labour reforms and boost Italy's employment and productivity.
The Treasury will fully meet demand from investors and has
set no official size target the issue. The bond attracted 1.56
billion euros in orders on the first day alone, matching
analysts' expectations for the overall issue volume.
Unlike existing Italian linkers, the March 2016 BTP Italia is
tied to a domestic inflation index and some Italian insurers
have said they could be interested in it.
Dealers reported on Monday of single orders worth up to 1
million euros which they said were unlikely to have come from
private investors. However, they expected most institutional
investors to wait until the last day before bidding, to be able
to assess market conditions.
The Treasury said on Friday the bond, which will be priced at
par, would pay a coupon of at least 2.25 percent with a final
level to be set on Thursday at the closing of the offer.
(Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi and Valentina Za; editing by
Ron Askew)