MILAN Jan 18 Italy has placed 60-65 percent of
a new 15-year bond it issued on Wednesday with foreign
investors, in a sign of confidence in its debt despite a
sovereign downgrade by DBRS rating agency last week, an official
managing the sale said.
The person said U.S. investors took up around 30 percent of
the 6 billion euro issue while a 20-25 percent share had gone to
British investors. A 10 percent was bought by investors in
Continental Europe.
The official also said allocation had given precedence to
long-term investors, more likely to keep the bond in their
portfolios, over opportunistic investors such as hedge-funds.
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Valentina Za)