MILAN May 14 Italy started collecting orders on
Wednesday for a new 15-year bond it is planning to issue through
a syndicate of banks, an official at one of the banks managing
the deal said.
Initial indications of interest from investors are for
around 7 billion euros ($9.6 billion), the official said.
Based on initial price guidance, the new bond maturing in
March 2030 would offer a premium of 12-14 basis points over the
yield of Italy's September 2028 bond.
The pricing of the issue is expected later on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.7296 Euros)
