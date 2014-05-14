MILAN May 14 Italy started collecting orders on Wednesday for a new 15-year bond it is planning to issue through a syndicate of banks, an official at one of the banks managing the deal said.

Initial indications of interest from investors are for around 7 billion euros ($9.6 billion), the official said.

Based on initial price guidance, the new bond maturing in March 2030 would offer a premium of 12-14 basis points over the yield of Italy's September 2028 bond.

The pricing of the issue is expected later on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Paola Arosio)