MILAN Jan 18 Italy will issue 6 billion euros
($6.4 billion) of a new 15-year bond it launched on Wednesday in
the first test of market demand for its debt since last week's
sovereign downgrade, an official at one of the banks managing
the sale said.
Italy on Friday lost the last remaining single 'A' rating on
its debt when Canadian agency DBRS downgraded it to 'BBB (high)'
from 'A (low)'. Despite the downgrade, the new issue drew more
than 21 billion euros in orders from investors, Thomson
Reuters's IFR service reported.
The bond, maturing in Sept. 2033, is set to be priced later
on Wednesday to offer a spread of 18 basis points over the
current 15-year benchmark due in March 2032 which yielded 2.32
percent by 1407 GMT.
Banca IMI, Barclays, Credit Agricole, ING and Royal Bank of
Scotland are managing the sale. Italy had last issued a new
15-year bond in March 2015.
($1 = 0.9376 euros)
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; writing by Francesca Landini,
editing by Valentina Za)