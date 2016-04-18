MILAN, April 18 Italy's treasury said on Monday it would soon offer its first ever BTP bond with a maturity of 20 years, to increase debt issuance at the long end of the yield curve.

The first issuance of the bond due on Sept. 1, 2036 will be sold via a banking syndicate comprising Barclays Bank, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Societe Generale and UniCredit.

The bond will then be offered at mid-month auctions, the treasury said in a statement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)