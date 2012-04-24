MILAN, April 24 Italy paid the highest yield since January to sell two-year, zero-coupon bonds at a 3.44 billion euro auction on Tuesday as investors worried about a Dutch political crisis and French elections asked for higher returns on weaker euro zone debt.

Steady demand allowed the Treasury to roughly meet the top of its planned range of 2.0 billion to 3.5 billion euros at the sale of zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds, ahead a bill sale and more challenging bond auction later this week.

One of the world's largest debt burden makes Italy vulnerable to worsening funding conditions and the Treasury faces a pressing schedule in refinancing 1.6 trillion euros in bonds and bills.

Italy sold 2.5 billion euros of the January 2014 CTZ zero-coupon bond at 3.36 percent, up from 2.35 percent a month ago.

The sale was covered 1.796 times, versus a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.86 at the end of March.

It also sold 943 million euros of two off-the-run inflation linked BTPei bonds maturing in 2017 and 2019.

It paid an average 4.32 percent yield on the September 2019 bond, up from 3.06 percent at the previous auction a month ago. The auction yield on the September 2017 BTPei was 3.88 percent. The bond had last been sold in May 2010. The linker sale was covered more than twice.