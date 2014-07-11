MILAN, July 11 Italy paid record low yields to
sell 15-year and 3-year bonds at auction on Friday as
persistently abundant liquidity appeared to overshadow financial
concerns about the parent company of Banco Espirito Santo
, Portugal's biggest bank.
The Italian treasury managed to sell a total of 7.5 billion
euros ($10.23 billion) - the top of its planned target range -
as it auctioned three-year, seven-year and 15-year bonds,
despite a volatile week in which bonds came under pressure from
weak Italian economic data.
"The dynamics of economic data will remain the most
important factor for Italy and Spain while Portuguese domestic
issues in the banking sector will be more relevant for
Portugal's government bonds," said Luca Cazzulani, an analyst at
UniCredit.
A March 2030 bond fetched an average 3.44 percent yield,
down from 3.575 percent when it was placed through a syndicate
of banks in May, and the lowest since the launch of the euro.
Demand was 1.42 times the 2 billion euros assigned.
The Treasury also placed 3 billion euros of a three-year
bond, paying an average yield of 0.84 percent, down from 0.89
percent at the mid-June sale and also the lowest yield paid for
this bond since the introduction of the euro.
Demand for this issue was slightly lower than at the
previous auction, with the bid-to-cover ratio falling to 1.49
from 1.6.
A seven-year bond also on auction was sold at an average
yield of 2.17 percent, down from 2.12 percent at the previous
auction a month ago.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca)