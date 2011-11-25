* Italy 2-yr yield hits new record above 8 pct after auction
* Bond yields well above 7 percent threshold across curve
* ECB buying Italian and Spanish bonds, traders say
* Italian c.bank chief: short-term debt measures not enough
By Valentina Za
MILAN, Nov 25 Italy paid a record 6.5
percent to borrow money over six months on Friday and its
longer-term funding costs soared far above levels seen as
sustainable for public finances, raising the pressure on Rome's
new emergency government.
The auction yield on the six-month paper almost doubled
compared to a month earlier, capping a week in which a German
bond auction came close to failing and the leaders of Germany,
France and Italy failed to make progress on crisis resolution
measures.
Though Italy managed to raise the full planned amount of 10
billion euros, weakening demand and the highest borrowing costs
since it joined the euro frightened investors, pushing Italian
stocks lower and bond yields to record highs on the secondary
market.
Yields on two-year BTP bonds soared to more
than 8 percent in response, a euro lifetime high, despite
reported purchases by the European Central Bank.
In a sign of intense market stress, it now costs more to
borrow for two years than 10 on the secondary market and
borrowing costs for whatever term are above the 7 percent
threshold, over which Italy is likely to need outside help if
they do not subside.
"The pricing is awful," said Padhraic Garvey, rate
strategist with Dutch bank ING in Amsterdam. "The object of the
exercise this morning was to get the job done and they've done
that, but that's about the only positive thing to say."
Investors' attention will now turn to a bond sale of up to 8
billion euros that Italy is planning for next Tuesday.
"For the BTP auctions next week, we'll have more of the same
they'll probably get it done at a concession," Garvey said.
Italy's new technocrat government, which took power last
week, is at work on structural reforms to revive the stagnant
economy but markets are looking for quick and effective
responses from European policymakers, such as a greater
involvement of the European Central Bank.
Traders said the ECB was buying Italian and Spanish bonds in
an attempt to shore the market up. But given its reluctance to
prop up high-debt euro zone governments, its bond-buying
programme has been conducted intermittently, and never
powerfully enough to provide more than short-term stability.
New Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said short-term
measures to tame Italy's budget deficit would not be enough to
solve the country's economic problems and only structural
reforms will generate growth.
At an annual average rate of just 0.3 percent over the past
decade, the Italian economy has grown faster than only a handful
of other countries across the world. Real purchasing power has
fallen 4 percent in 10 years.
BIG SPRING DEBT BILLS
Since being thrust to the fore of the euro zone crisis in
July, Italy has always managed to attract sufficient demand at
its auctions.
But record high yields threaten Rome's planned gross
issuance of 440 billion euros for 2012 as interest payments on
the country's 1.9 trillion euro debt pile rise.
Analysts say that, at current yield levels, the euro zone
third-largest economy risks losing market access as redemptions
totalling a massive 150 billion euros for the February-April
period approach.
The euro, already trading around a seven-week low,
inched down after Friday's auction. European stock markets
remained in negative territory for the day with the Milan
stock-market the worst performer.
The six-month yield nearly doubled from an auction level of
3.5 percent a month ago.
By comparison, Spain paid 5.2 percent to sell six-month
paper at a much smaller short-term auction earlier this week,
after elections handed power to an austerity-committed
conservative government.
Italy also sold 2 billion euros of zero-coupon CTZ bonds at
a euro era record high yield of 7.8 percent, up from 4.6 percent
at the previous sale.
