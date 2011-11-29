* Offers 5 bln to 8 bln euros of 3- and 10-yr bonds
* Seen paying more than 7 pct both on 3-, 10-yr benchmarks
* Both yields would set new euro lifetime record highs
By Valentina Za
MILAN, Nov 29 Italy is set to pay more
than 7 percent to sell three and 10-year paper on Tuesday as
edgy investors ask for ever higher yields to keep funding the
country, complicating efforts by the new government to improve
public finances.
The euro zone debt crisis has turned each Italian bond
auction into a knife-edge challenge with yields at levels that
could end up driving interest payments on Rome's 1.9 trillion
euro debt out of control.
Despite higher Italian bond prices on the eve of the
auction, a 10-year March 2022 BTP bond to be sold
on Tuesday yielded around 7.4 percent late on Monday.
That compared with a 10-year auction yield of 6.06 percent
Italy paid a month ago, which was a euro lifetime record.
Over-the-counter yields on a new three-year BTP due in
November 2014 and also on offer -- which was not traded on the
grey market -- were even higher at around 7.6 percent, an
analyst said.
Italy plans to sell between 5 billion and 8 billion euros of
bonds, including also an off-the-run September 2020 BTP.
Analysts said the hefty increase in the yield of the
three-year maturity -- which was last sold at the end of October
at 4.93 percent -- should support demand and help the Treasury
place the target range of 2.5 billion to 3.5 billion euros
planned for the first tranche.
"We are still in a situation where there is room for the
Treasury to work on the pricing to attract demand," said
Alessandro Tentori, a strategist at BNP Paribas in London.
"However, with these markets and these yield levels every
auction holds a potential surprise."
On Friday, Italy paid a euro lifetime high yield of 6.5
percent to sell new six-month paper at a poorly received
auction, which sent two-year yields spiralling above 8 percent.
Pressure eased somewhat on Monday after a weekend report in
Italian daily La Stampa that the International Monetary Fund was
preparing a rescue plan worth up to 600 billion euros for Rome.
An IMF spokesman denied the report.
Despite the improvement -- which helped Italian two-year
yields to ease back below those of longer-dated issues -- Italy
on Monday paid 7.3 percent to sell slightly over a minimum
target of 500 million euros of an inflation-linked 2023 bond at
auction.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)