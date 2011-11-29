* Offers 5 bln to 8 bln euros of 3- and 10-yr bonds

* Seen paying more than 7 pct both on 3-, 10-yr benchmarks

* Both yields would set new euro lifetime record highs

By Valentina Za

MILAN, Nov 29 Italy is set to pay more than 7 percent to sell three and 10-year paper on Tuesday as edgy investors ask for ever higher yields to keep funding the country, complicating efforts by the new government to improve public finances.

The euro zone debt crisis has turned each Italian bond auction into a knife-edge challenge with yields at levels that could end up driving interest payments on Rome's 1.9 trillion euro debt out of control.

Despite higher Italian bond prices on the eve of the auction, a 10-year March 2022 BTP bond to be sold on Tuesday yielded around 7.4 percent late on Monday.

That compared with a 10-year auction yield of 6.06 percent Italy paid a month ago, which was a euro lifetime record.

Over-the-counter yields on a new three-year BTP due in November 2014 and also on offer -- which was not traded on the grey market -- were even higher at around 7.6 percent, an analyst said.

Italy plans to sell between 5 billion and 8 billion euros of bonds, including also an off-the-run September 2020 BTP.

Analysts said the hefty increase in the yield of the three-year maturity -- which was last sold at the end of October at 4.93 percent -- should support demand and help the Treasury place the target range of 2.5 billion to 3.5 billion euros planned for the first tranche.

"We are still in a situation where there is room for the Treasury to work on the pricing to attract demand," said Alessandro Tentori, a strategist at BNP Paribas in London.

"However, with these markets and these yield levels every auction holds a potential surprise."

On Friday, Italy paid a euro lifetime high yield of 6.5 percent to sell new six-month paper at a poorly received auction, which sent two-year yields spiralling above 8 percent.

Pressure eased somewhat on Monday after a weekend report in Italian daily La Stampa that the International Monetary Fund was preparing a rescue plan worth up to 600 billion euros for Rome. An IMF spokesman denied the report.

Despite the improvement -- which helped Italian two-year yields to ease back below those of longer-dated issues -- Italy on Monday paid 7.3 percent to sell slightly over a minimum target of 500 million euros of an inflation-linked 2023 bond at auction. (Reporting by Valentina Za)