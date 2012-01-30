* Sells up to 8 bln euros of bonds, including 5-yr and 10-yr

* Crucial test of demand for Italian debt

* ECB-driven short-term debt rally seen helping yields fall

* Analysts say Fitch downgrade already priced in

By Valentina Za

MILAN, Jan 30 Italy's 10-year borrowing costs are expected to fall to around 6 percent at an auction on Monday in the first sign that a rally in short-term debt fuelled by cheap European Central Bank funds is also starting to benefit longer-dated issues.

Uncertainty remains high over the longer-term prospects of the debt-laden country, but in the short run analysts expect domestic demand to keep driving short-dated bond yields lower ahead of a new three-year ECB tender in February -- helping Italy's refinancing efforts.

In a reminder of the vulnerability of the country -- the euro zone's third-largest economy -- Fitch Ratings cut Italy's debt rating by two notches late on Friday as it downgraded four other members of the single currency bloc.

However, analysts foresaw little impact from the move after a muted market reaction to a larger spate of euro zone sovereign downgrades by Standard and Poor's earlier this month.

Fitch now rates Italy's long-term debt 'A-', one notch above S&P's 'BBB+' mark. Both outlooks are negative.

"Fitch's downgrade has more or less been priced in and says nothing new about Italy. The agencies are no competition for the ECB in shaping sentiment," said Nicholas Spiro, managing director at consultancy firm Spiro Sovereign Strategy.

Monday's sale of up to 8 billion euros is this year's first key test of international demand for Italian longer-term debt. Analysts are looking to gauge what share of around 36 billion euros in bond redemptions and coupon payments due on the auction's settlement date will be reinvested in Italian paper.

"I expect decent demand for Italy's 10-year bonds, although the new five-year BTP on sale will probably attract more interest," said Alessandro Giansanti, a strategist with ING in Amsterdam.

"The fact that longer-term yields are finally falling shows some tentative signs of interest for Italian paper also among foreign investors," he added.

Monday's auction includes a new BTP bond maturing in May 2017, a further tranche of the March 2022 10-year benchmark and two off-the-run bonds due in 2016 and 2021.

Solid results at last week's short-term Italian debt sales combined with growing optimism about a Greek debt restructuring deal to push Italy's 10-year debt costs to their lowest since late October on the market on Friday.

The yield on Italy's 10-year benchmark bond on offer Monday closed on Friday at 5.92 percent. ING's Giansanti said he expected an auction yield not far from that level -- well below the near 7 percent rate Italy last paid at the end of December to sell 10-year debt.

A yield of 4.95 percent for the new five-year BTP bond in pre-auction trade also pointed to a significant drop in five-year borrowing costs compared to a euro lifetime record of 6.5 percent at a previous mid-December sale.

With some 90 billion euros of bonds maturing between February and April, Italy plans to exploit stronger demand for short-dated debt among domestic investors in its refinancing campaign. But the size of its funding needs means it also must attract foreign buyers at its longer-term debt sales.

"The longer end is benefiting from the psychological effect of the ECB's liquidity largesse. ... The real question is how long this rally can last," said Spiro. "Italy remains a proxy for eurozone risk and ... extremely vulnerable in the absence of a credible and durable backstop for its bond market."