* Sells 7.48 bln euros of bonds
* 10-yr yields 6.08 pct against 6.98 pct at end-Dec. sale
* Fitch cut Italy rating to 'A-' late on Friday
By Valentina Za
MILAN, Jan 30 Italy's longer-term
borrowing costs fell to just above 6 percent on Monday, their
lowest since October, indicating growing investor confidence the
government can tackle a daunting refinancing challenge in the
next few months.
Although foreign investors are still largely reluctant to
take up longer-term Italian bonds, the country's banks have
stepped up purchases of domestic debt largely thanks to the
European Central Bank's disbursement of cheap, three-year loans.
Ten-year yields fell by nearly one percentage point at
Monday's 7.5 billion euro ($9.85 billion) sale, offering
evidence that the ECB liquidity boost is spreading to longer
maturities after powering a rally at the short end of the curve.
"Foreign exposure has been cut significantly since Italy has
come under pressure last summer," RIA Capital Markets bond
strategist Nick Stamenkovic said. "I think domestic investors
have taken the largest part with maybe some appetite from
overseas investors."
Analysts said demand could have been stronger when taking
into account the nearly 36 billion euros in bond redemptions and
coupon payments due on the auction's settlement date.
"We expected a better show on the demand side because of the
coupon and redemption payments in the week, if you take that
aside it was an OK auction," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, a
strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.
"We know now that all of the new auctions will be OK."
Italian 10-year bonds came under pressure in the market
before the auction but stabilised afterwards. Yields last stood
at 6.12 percent, up 20 basis points on the day, after breaking
below 6 percent last week following strong Italian short-term
debt sales.
Traders said the fall in Italian yields was
supporting market sentiment, putting an end to sales from
abroad.
With some 90 billion euros of bonds maturing between
February and April, Italy's refinancing task seemed almost
unmanageable last November, when its yields soared to euro
lifetime records highs of nearly 8 percent.
EURO ZONE RISK
That forced a change of government and new Prime Minister
Mario Monti has since been striving to regain market confidence.
He has engaged the country in broad-ranging austerity and reform
efforts to try to keep the world's fourth-largest debt pile
under control.
Considered a proxy for euro zone risk with its 1.9 trillion
euro debt, Italy is vulnerable to any worsening of the debt
crisis in the area.
"This can last as long as the ECB is providing funding,"
Stamenkovic said.
With a new three-year ECB tender scheduled in February,
analysts see continued domestic demand for government debt that
can be used as collateral to borrow cheaply from the central
bank.
"The larger Italian banks have already done their share, we
see demand coming now mainly from several smaller Italian
lenders or savings banks," a trader at one primary dealer said
asking not to be named.
Monday's sale came after Fitch Ratings cut Italy's debt
rating by two notches late on Friday to 'A-'. It also downgraded
four other members of the single currency bloc.
The Treasury, which missed only slightly the top of its
targeted range of up to 8 billion euros, paid 6.08 percent to
sell 10-year paper on Monday -- down from 6.98 percent a month
ago.
By comparison, Spain paid 5.4 percent earlier this month on
new 10-year debt, down from nearly 7 percent in November.
Madrid's much lower funding needs have helped Spain benefit more
from the ECB-driven rally.
However, demand for Italy's 10-year benchmark totalled 1.4
times the offered amount, above last year's average bid-to-cover
ratio for this bond.
The sale of a new five-year bond saw weaker demand but
yields fell sharply anyway. At 5.4 percent, the five-year
auction yield was more than a full percentage point below a euro
lifetime high of 6.5 percent Italy paid in mid-December.