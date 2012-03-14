* Sells 6 bln euros in bonds, at top of target range
* 3-yr yields fall to 2.76 pct from 3.41 pct a month ago
* Italy debt head sees BTP/Bund spread falling to 200 bps
By Valentina Za and Lisa Jucca
MILAN, March 14 A successful bond auction
by Italy on Wednesday cut the risk premium the country pays
compared to Germany to issue 10-year debt and the head of the
Italian debt management office said it could fall by much more
by the end of the year.
Investors have looked more favourably on Italian sovereign
debt in recent weeks, impressed by a reform push by Prime
Minister Mario Monti, in contrast to increasing concern about
Mediterranean neighbour Spain which is struggling to meet
deficit pledges.
Italy raised the top planned amount of six billion euros at
the sale, paying the lowest three-year yield since October 2010,
thanks to sentiment bolstered by comments from the U.S. Federal
Reserve on Tuesday and sustained demand from investors awash
with cash from the European Central Bank.
The results pushed the 10-year yield premium over equivalent
German Bunds down to 292 basis points, from 300
basis points just before the auction. The investor mark-up for
the market benchmark maturity was below three percentage points
last week for the first time since September 2011.
Maria Cannata, in charge of managing Italy's 1.9 trillion
euro debt, said on the sidelines of an event in Milan that the
10-year yield premium could shrink further to 200 basis points
by the end of the year based on Italy's fundamentals.
Analysts are more cautious but they see Italian debt
continuing for now to perform better than Spanish bonds after
Madrid unnerved investors by announcing a larger-than-expected
deficit for 2011 and agreeing a higher target with Brussels for
this year.
A Spanish sale of up to 3.5 billion euros of bonds on
Thursday will offer a chance to assess the relative strength of
demand in the two countries.
Italy sold five billion euros of a new three-year bond on
Wednesday at an average 2.8 percent yield. That compares to the
3.4 percent it paid on the same maturity in mid-February.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of investor demand, also
improved from a month ago to 1.6 from 1.4 times, despite the
larger amount sold on Wednesday.
"Very good. Full amount sold, yield levels well below last
time, cover solid," said Marc Ostwald, a strategist at Monument
Securities in London. "To be selling particularly the three-year
at the lowest level since 2010 ... it just shows how the ECB's
liquidity flood has helped to alleviate a lot of the tensions
for the time being."
Rome also sold 1 billion euros of an off-the-run 2019 bond.
In another sign of easing market pressure on the euro zone's
third-largest economy, the new issue pays a 2.5 percent coupon.
That compares to a 6 percent coupon on a three-year BTP bond
Italy launched in late November, when it came close to following
Greece, Ireland and Portugal into a scramble for emergency aid
that could have become prohibitively expensive for Europe.
At the time Italy had to pay a record 7.9 percent yield to
sell the first tranche of the bond.
FUNDAMENTAL CHALLENGES
The ECB's decision to provide banks with unlimited
three-year funds and the appointment of a reform-oriented
government in Rome have helped buttress market confidence. Many
analysts expect the rally in Italian bonds to continue in the
short term, albeit at a more moderate pace.
Italy's 2011 budget deficit was less than half that of Spain
and the country posted a 1 percent surplus when excluding
interest payments on its debt pile.
Its government debt now trades at a smaller premium to
Germany than that issued by Spain, reversing a trend which had
seen Italian yields exceed Spanish ones by as much as two
percentage points in late 2011.
Looking ahead, however, "the fundamental challenges facing
Italy and Spain are well documented and are unlikely to move far
out of the spotlight," analysts at Citi wrote in a note. "The
longer term macro risks are likely to continue to deter
non-domestic investors from engaging in a meaningful way."
Yet Cannata said that Italian debt had returned to attract
interest from foreign "real money", with demand coming chiefly
from Britain, France, the Netherlands, Germany and lately Asia.
A trip by Monti to the United States had encouraged scattered
purchases from across the ocean, she said.
With an economy in recession and a central bank forecast for
a contraction in output of up to 1.5 percent this year, Italy
does not offer a reassuring picture to longer-=term investors.
Hopes of improving low economic productivity are pinned on
labour market reforms which Monti's government hopes to agree
with hostile trade unions by the end of next week.
"I still think Italian bonds will continue to outperform
Spain but if we see disappointment in labour market reforms then
we will see a sharp adjustment," said Nick Stamenkovic, a bond
strategist at Ria Capital Markets.
By stepping up bill issuance in the first part of the year
to intercept ECB-fuelled domestic appetite for short maturities
Italy cut the average life of its debt to 6.84 years at the end
of February from 6.99 years at the end of 2011.
Cannata said the Treasury would use proceeds from a new 2016
inflation-linked bond aimed at private investors to cut bill
issuance in the rest of the year. Ratings agencies look at the
relatively long life of Italy's debt as an important source of
credit strength.