MILAN, April 24 Italy paid the highest yield
since January to sell two-year, zero-coupon bonds at a 3.44
billion euro auction on Tuesday as investors worried about a
Dutch political crisis and French elections asked for higher
returns on weaker euro zone debt.
Steady demand allowed the Treasury to roughly meet the top
of its planned range of 2.0 billion to 3.5 billion euros at the
sale of zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds, ahead a bill
sale and more challenging bond auction later this week.
One of the world's largest debt burden makes Italy
vulnerable to worsening funding conditions and the Treasury
faces a pressing schedule in refinancing 1.6 trillion euros in
bonds and bills.
Italy sold 2.5 billion euros of the January 2014 CTZ
zero-coupon bond at 3.36 percent, up from 2.35 percent a month
ago.
The sale was covered 1.796 times, versus a bid-to-cover
ratio of 1.86 at the end of March.
It also sold 943 million euros of two off-the-run inflation
linked BTPei bonds maturing in 2017 and 2019.
It paid an average 4.32 percent yield on the September 2019
bond, up from 3.06 percent at the previous auction a month ago.
The auction yield on the September 2017 BTPei was 3.88 percent.
The bond had last been sold in May 2010. The linker sale was
covered more than twice.