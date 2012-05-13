* Offers 3.50-5.25 bln euros of bonds, mostly 3-yr

* 3-yr yields seen easing slightly after spike at April sale

* Sale includes 2025 bond, longest maturity sold since Oct

By Valentina Za

MILAN, May 14 Italy will sell three-year bonds on Monday after a solid bill auction last week, in a new test of demand for lower-rated euro zone debt among investors concerned about Greece'e euro membership and the bloc's crisis-fighting strategy.

Italy offers up to 5.25 billion euros in bonds, including its March 2015 three-year benchmark for up to 3.5 billion euros with the rest split over three lines due in 2020, 2022 and 2025 all three which it has stopped offering on a regular basis.

This is the first bond sale by a peripheral euro zone issuer following elections in France, Greece and several Italian cities last week, which showed rising frustration at the austerity measures governments adopted to stem the debt crisis.

"Should buyers require significant discounts, then this is likely to add to general deterioration in the market tone. The extent of concession on the day will therefore likely be the key gauge of market sentiment," Citi analysts said in a note.

Analysts say that investors, though worried by Europe's lack of growth, are wary of seeing the focus shift away from austerity, and warn the mounting growth-versus-austerity debate could keep upwards pressure on Italian and Spanish yields.

Another threat comes from Greece's uncertain future as a euro member after inconclusive elections. Fitch Ratings warned on Friday of downgrade risks for a number of countries, including Spain and Italy, if Athens were to leave the euro.

Three-year borrowing costs should ease slightly on Monday from a mid-April's sale, mirroring a stabilisation in Italian bond yields over the last month after a spike triggered by concerns about Spain's budget and banking difficulties.

The March 2015 bond traded on Friday at around 3.6 percent. It was last sold at an average 3.9 percent yield.

"There is still demand for three-year paper from domestic investors, I see no problem with that," said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti. "Friday's strong one-year debt sale also points to good interest at the short end of the curve."

"Italian yields have stabilised over the last month but the risk situation has not improved."

Italy sold 10 billion euros of three- and 12-month paper on Friday at lower yields compared to a month ago.

Cheap European Central Bank's three-year loans have fed demand for similar-dated, high-yielding government paper. Funding is more challenging for riskier, longer-dated bonds.

The March 2025 bond on sale on Monday is the longest maturity Italy has offered since October. Traders anticipated good demand for the issue because it is very expensive on secondary markets. The Treasury normally taps these infrequently reissued bonds following a specific request from primary dealers.