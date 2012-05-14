* Funding costs edge higher as Italy sells bonds, Spain
bills
* Greece's political stalemate spooks investors
* German borrowing costs drop further towards 0 at bills
sale
By Valentina Za and Paul Day
MILAN/MAD RID, May 14 Greece's uncertain future
as a euro member pushed Italian and Spanish borrowing costs
higher at debt sales on Monday, while investors seeking refuge
in higher-rated government paper further drove German six-month
yields towards zero at auction.
The two largest countries most vulnerable to a worsening of
the euro zone debt crisis tapped the markets as investors
globally dumped riskier assets, unnerved by the prospect of
fresh elections in Greece that would probably hand first place
to a leftist anti-bailout party.
Both Italy and Spain, which JPMorgan said could find
themselves cut off from market access if Greece were to leave
the euro, also saw a sharp rise in the risk premium their
10-year bonds pay over German Bund ahead of the auctions.
Italy's yield gap with Germany topped 450 basis points on
Monday, easing slightly after the sale as Rome
raised the top planned amount of 5.25 billion euros in bonds and
paid cheaper yields to sell its three-year benchmark compared
with what was available on financial markets.
Spain's spread against Germany hit a new
euro lifetime high of around 490 basis points after Madrid
failed to persuade investors with a new plan presented on Friday
to clean up its banks over soured property loans.
Spain raised 2.9 billion euros in 12- and 18-month paper,
just under the top of the targeted range.
"The (Italian) Treasury can take some comfort from the fact
that the (three-year) yield ... came in a tad under secondary
market levels," said Nicholas Spiro at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
"This was a challenging auction given the rapidly
deteriorating external backdrop, so the result is, relatively
speaking, not bad at all. However, the degree of differentiation
between Italy and Spain is becoming less pronounced as the Greek
crisis escalates."
A deeper economic recession, banking troubles, high private
debt and a larger budget adjustment required put Spain on a
weaker footing than Italy.
However, pressing refinancing needs stemming from the
world's fourth-largest public debt pile make Italy vulnerable to
worsening funding conditions for the euro zone's periphery. The
Bank of Italy said on Monday the country's debt hit a new record
in March at 1,946 billion euros ($2.5 trillion).
Italy has completed 44 percent of an estimated annual bond
issuance target of around 215 billion euros. Madrid is just shy
of 54 percent of its yearly plan ahead of an auction on Thursday
of 2015 and 2016 bonds for up to 2.5 billion euros.
A drought of medium and long-term redemption, or repayments
to holders, in May and June heightens Rome's funding challenge,
as it leaves Italian investors without flows to reinvest in
domestic bonds.
GLOOMY BACKDROP
Italy paid 3.91 percent to sell three-year paper, with a
fractional increase from a mid-April sale enough to push the
yield to a new high since January.
Solid demand helped the Treasury sell the top amount of 3.5
billion euros at a higher price than the one prevailing on the
secondary market - where the bond had seen its yield jump by
more than a third of a percentage point from Friday.
"Given the overall backdrop, I think they'll be happy with
it but the overall trend is of higher rather than lower yields,"
said Alan McQuaid, at Bloxham Stockbrokers in Dublin.
Italy also sold three longer-dated lines it no longer issues
on a regular basis.
Spain's 12-month borrowing costs rose to 2.99 percent from
2.62 percent last month, while it paid 3.3 percent on its
18-month paper, up from 3.1 percent last month.
By comparison, on Friday Italy paid 2.34 percent to sell
one-year bills at a well-bid 10-billion euro short-term sale,
with an half percentage point drop from a mid-April auction.
On Monday, a radical Greek left-wing party refused to join a
final round of coalition talks following fruitless negotiations
at the weekend.
With polls showing the anti-bailout leftist SYRIZA party
would come first in a new vote investors accepted negative real
yields to park their money into German debt. Six-month auction
yields for Berlin declined on Monday to 0.04 percent from 0.07
percent at a 3.3 billion euro sale. ($1 = 0.7726
euros)