MILAN May 28 Italian two-year borrowing costs
rose to their highest since December at a sale of zero-coupon
paper on Monday as the prospect of a possible Greek euro exit
and Spain's banking woes continued to weigh on the debt of
weaker euro zone borrowers.
Italy sold 3.5 billion euros of a new May 2014 zero-coupon
bond, the top of its planned range for the tender,
and the yield of 4.037 percent was almost half of highs reached
late last year.
But a month ago, before inconclusive Greek electoral results
further clouded the outlook for the euro zone, Italy had sold a
similar bond at an average 3.36 percent.
Opinion polls showing Greece's pro-bailout conservatives
have regained a lead ahead of new general elections gave markets
some relief on Monday, but a government bailout of Spain's
fourth biggest lender Bankia underlined the depth of
concern over its larger economies and the future of the euro.
"Things have got worse over the last month. It's not as bad
as we've seen at the direst moments of this crisis however, and
we are to hope we won't get there again," an Italian bond trader
said.
Spanish 10-year bond yields rose to 6.5 percent on Monday,
their highest since November 2011 and putting the premium
investors charge compared to German government debt at the
highest since the launch of the euro.
In late November, when Italy was at the top of markets' list
of concerns in the crisis, the yield on its two-year,
zero-coupon bonds hit a euro lifetime record of 7.8 percent. The
same yield stood at just below 5 percent in December.
On Monday, interest from domestic investors supported bids
for the two-year bond, which totalled 1.7 times the amount sold,
slightly down from 1.8 times a month ago.
Rome returns to markets on Tuesday to offer 8.5 billion
euros of six-month BOT bills. But this week's hardest test is on
Wednesday, when the Treasury will sell up to 6.25 billion euros
of five- and 10-year bonds.
Longer-term maturities pose a greater challenge for the
Treasury as domestic demand mostly targets the short-end of the
curve and foreign investors have cut their holdings of Italian
debt.
Estimates now point to foreign ownership amounting to only
about a third of Italy's total debt when excluding purchases
made by the European Central Bank under its bond-buy programme.
A few months back foreign investors held about a half of Italy's
sovereign debt.
On Monday, Italy also sold a total of 751 million euros of
two euro zone linkers due in 2016 and 2017, again at the top of
its planned target range.
Italy will offer an Italian inflation-linked bond aimed at
small investors next week. The first such issue earlier this
year brought a much larger than expected 7.3 billion euros into
the Treasury's coffers.