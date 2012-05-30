* Offers 4.50-6.25 bln euros of five-, 10-year bonds
* Five-year yields set to rise, 10-year seen roughly stable
* Vulnerable to contagion from Greece, Spain
By Valentina Za
MILAN, May 30 The euro zone's intractable debt
problems will keep Italian borrowing costs high at a bond sale
on Wednesday, with analysts warning of spillover risks ahead if
Spain's banking woes were to lead it to push up its government
debt issuance.
The threat of Greece exiting the euro zone together with
Spain's problems have refuelled wariness of weaker euro zone
borrowers among international investors, who are estimated to
now hold only about a third of Italy's total debt.
Support from domestic buyers is expected to ensure
sufficient demand for the Treasury's offer of up to 6.25 billion
euros of five- and 10-year bonds. But five-year yields are set
to climb above 5 percent, rising sharply from a month ago.
"We are convinced Wednesday's auction will meet good
demand," said Matteo Regesta, a strategist at BNP Paribas in
London. "What we fear is Spain's worsening situation. It is hard
to imagine that Italy could go unscathed if Madrid were to tap
the euro zone rescue fund or be forced to raise more debt."
A government source told Reuters on Tuesday that Spain would
issue more debt to recapitalise nationalised lender Bankia.
Italian bonds have outperformed Spanish ones recently but
the world's fourth-largest public debt and a shrinking economy
make Italy vulnerable to worsening sentiment towards peripheral
euro zone debt.
"Italy has registered a massive re-widening in spreads due
to contagion effects from the Greek political situation,"
Newedge Strategy analyst Annalisa Piazza said in a note.
Newedge said it expects "high volatility to be the main
market driver in the coming weeks and Italian spreads versus
Germany have limited room to re-tighten."
Italian 10-year bonds trade about 4.5 percentage points
above German ones. The yield gap for two-year
bonds is 4 percentage points, as concerns about
Greece and Spain have taken a bigger toll on shorter maturities.
Higher yields increase the attractiveness of Italian bonds
for domestic investors at a time when they cannot count on
redemption flows to reinvest into fresh issuance.
Italy successfully placed 12.75 billion euros in new debt
this week, but yields hit their highest since December both at a
six-month bill auction on Tuesday and at a sale of two-year
paper the previous day.
Borrowing costs are set to climb also at the sale of a new
five-year bond on Wednesday. The June 2017 bond traded around
5.3 percent on the eve of the auction. Italy last sold a
five-maturity a month ago at an average 4.86 percent yield.
The Treasury will also sell a new tranche of its Sept. 2022
bond. The 10-year benchmark traded at around 5.9
percent late on Tuesday, not far from an auction level of 5.84
percent at the end of April.