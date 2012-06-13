* Offers 2.75-4.5 bln euros in bonds, mostly three-year
* Three-year yields seen rising above 5 pct from 3.9 pct
* One-year auction yields soared to 3.97 pct Wednesday
By Valentina Za
MILAN, June 14 Italy's borrowing costs will rise
sharply at a bond auction on Thursday in a sign of mounting
pressures on the euro zone's third-largest economy after a
Spanish aid deal failed to convince investors the bloc's crisis
can be contained.
With its own economic reforms stalling as it battles market
speculation that it too may eventually need a bailout, Italy
will offer up to 4.5 billion euros in bonds at a
smaller-than-average auction.
Analysts said the sale should meet with sufficient - though
far from brilliant - demand.
The Treasury is expected to pay more than 5 percent to sell
up to 3 billion euros of a three-year bond it last
issued in May at an average 3.9 percent rate.
It will also offer two bonds maturing in Feb. 2019 and March
2020 which it has stopped selling on a regular basis but have
been requested by primary dealers.
"The backdrop is certainly challenging," Citi analysts said
in a note. "Although the relatively small size is likely to be
supportive, market sentiment remains fragile - due largely to
Greek political concerns and the health of the Spanish banking
sector rather than factors specific to Italy."
The outcome of Sunday's parliamentary election in Greece
threatens the integrity of the single currency, with a leftist
anti-austerity party running neck and neck with the New
Democracy conservatives, who back the bailout that is keeping
Greece afloat.
Also, a lack of details on a bank aid deal for Spain agreed
last weekend has investors worrying Madrid, and possibly even
Rome, may require further help.
On Wednesday, Italy paid 3.97 percent on one-year paper, the
highest yield in six months, as the worsening crisis fuels
concerns about its 1.9 trillion euro debt pile, the world's
fourth-largest.
Yields on the country's benchmark ten-year debt have risen
as high as 6.3 percent in recent days, uncomfortably close to
the 7 percent level that has triggered an upward spiral in other
countries' borrowing costs.
UNDERMINING AUSTERITY?
The rise in Italian borrowing costs has undone the relief
brought early in the year by the European Central Bank's
liquidity largessse. It threatens to undermine harsh deficit
cuts by the Rome government, whose reform push has run out of
steam.
Prime Minister Mario Monti asked for a quick approval of
measures currently before parliament during an emergency meeting
on Tuesday with party leaders of the majority which supports his
unelected government.
"This would help remove the view (that the reforms) are
half-baked," Monti said on Wednesday.
But he also turned to European partners urging for credible
pro-growth measures to be decided at a summit at the end of this
month, and said this would help shield Italy from contagion.
The head of debt management at Italy's Treasury said last
week foreign investors were steering clear of Italian bonds
ahead of the crucial end-June meeting and that domestic
investors were making up for their fading appetite.
"The domestic side is now shouldering most of Italy's debt
but I think the Treasury needs to meet revived foreign interest
at some point to keep up with its large funding requirements,"
said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
The Treasury is nearly halfway through an annual bond
issuance plan estimated at around 215 billion euros.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by John Stonestreet)