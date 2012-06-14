* Sells 4.5 bln euros of bonds, top of planned range
* Three-year yields rise to 5.3 pct from 3.9 pct
* Auction short-term success but trend worrying -analyst
By Valentina Za
MILAN, June 14 Italy's three-year borrowing
costs spiked to 5.3 percent at an auction on Thursday,
underlining the mounting pressures on the euro zone's
third-largest economy after a Spanish aid deal failed to
convince investors the bloc's crisis can be contained.
With its economic reforms stalling and market speculation
rising that it too may eventually need a bailout, Italy paid the
most since December for three-year debt which it had sold at 3.9
percent only a month ago.
But in highly volatile markets just one day after a
three-notch downgrade of Spain's sovereign rating, Rome raised
its top planned amount of 4.5 billion euros from three bonds and
sold the debt at yields below market levels.
"These auctions will be judged a success in the short term,
but the trend in yields and spreads is something which requires
something from the policymaker level to reverse," said Peter
Chatwell, a rate strategist at Credit Agricole in London.
A smaller-than-average size helped the auction. Italy also
sold 1.5 billion euros of two bonds maturing in Feb. 2019 and
March 2020 which are no longer issued on a regular basis.
On Thursday, Italy's benchmark 10-year yields
rose to 6.3 percent, the highest since January, while Spain's
hit the 7 percent level at which other euro zone
states were forced to seek support for their national finances.
"The Spanish 'bail-out' was a game-changer. It's putting
Italy under extreme pressure because of the lack of
differentiation in the markets," said Nicholas Spiro, Managing
Director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy. "There's a sense among
investors that Italy is the next domino to fall in the absence
of bold and decisive euro zone-wide measures to stem the panic."
A lack of details on a deal to aid Spain's banks, worth up
to 100 billion euros and agreed last weekend, has left investors
fretting that Madrid and possibly even Rome may require further
help from their euro zone peers and international lenders.
Markets are also on edge ahead of Sunday's general election in
Greece, which threatens the integrity of the single currency.
On Wednesday, Italy paid 3.97 percent on one-year paper, the
highest yield in six months, amid rising concerns about its 1.9
trillion euro debt pile, the world's fourth-largest.
UNDERMINING AUSTERITY?
The rise in Italian borrowing costs has undone the relief
brought early in the year by the European Central Bank's
liquidity largesse. It threatens to undermine harsh deficit cuts
by the Rome government, whose reform push has run out of steam.
Italy is looking at asset sales and spending cuts as it
tries to further shore up its public finances.
Prime Minister Mario Monti asked for a quick approval of
measures currently before parliament during an emergency meeting
on Tuesday with party leaders of the majority which supports his
unelected government.
"This would help remove the view (that the reforms) are
half-baked," Monti said on Wednesday.
But he also turned to European partners, urging credible
pro-growth measures be decided at a summit at the end of this
month, and said this would help shield Italy from contagion.
The head of debt management at Italy's Treasury said last
week that foreign investors were steering clear of Italian bonds
ahead of the crucial end-June meeting and that domestic
investors were making up for their fading appetite.
"With overseas investors shifting out of BTPs (Italian
bonds), domestic investors are stepping up to the plate - but
for how long?" said Nick Stamenkovic, a strategist at Ria
Capital Markets.
Italy's Treasury has completed slightly more than half its
annual bond issuance plan, estimated at around 215 billion
euros.