MILAN, Dec 29 Italy's Treasury sold the
following bonds at auction on Thursday.
FIXED-RATE BOND (BTP) EXPIRING MARCH 1, 2022, 9TH TRANCHE
29/12/11 29/11/11 (*)
Gross yield 6.98 7.56 (**)
Assigned price 86.53 82.81
Total bids 3.392 bln 3.338 bln
Assigned 2.500 bln 2.500 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.357 1.335
(*) Compares with previous tranche of same bond.
(**) Euro lifetime record.
Details of the auction can be found on page
FIXED-RATE BOND (BTP) EXPIRING NOV 15, 2014, 3RD TRANCHE
29/12/11 29/11/11 (*)
Gross yield 5.62 7.89 (**)
Assigned price 101.16 95.45
Total bids 3.462 bln 5.256 bln
Assigned 2.538 bln 3.500 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.364 1.502
(*) Compares with previous tranche of same bond.
(**)Euro lifetime record.
Details of the auction can be found on page
FLOATING-RATE BOND (CCTEU) EXPIRING APRIL 15, 2018, 11TH TRANCHE
29/12/11 30/08/11 (*)
Gross yield 7.42 4.52
Assigned price 76.75 89.13
Total bids 1.584 1.659 bln
Assigned 0.803 0.995 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.97 1.667
(*) Compares with previous tranche of same bond.
Details of the auction can be found on page
FIXED-RATE BOND (BTP) EXPIRING SEPT 1, 2021, 15TH TRANCHE (*)
29/12/11
Gross yield 6.70
Assigned price 87.00
Total bids 1.857 bln
Assigned 1.176 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.579
(*) Off-the-run issue
Details of the auction can be found on page