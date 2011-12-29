* Monti pledges growth measures, says Europe must do more
* Emphasis on labour competition, liberalisation, labour
reforms
* 10 year bond yields fall at auction but still near 7
percent
By Valentina Za and Steve Scherer
MILAN/ROME, Dec 29 Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti sought reinforcement for the euro zone's bailout
fund and pledged new efforts to boost the economy after a
disappointing bond auction on Thursday underlined the threat to
the country's shaky public finances.
Investors demanded a yield of nearly 7 percent on 10-year
paper at the auction of medium- and long-term bonds, down from
the record highs seen last month but still unsustainable given
the 450 billion euros ($580 billion) that Italy needs to raise
through debt issuance in 2012.
An unprecedented European Central Bank injection last week
of nearly half a trillion euros of cheap funding for banks eased
pressure at a short-term Italian debt auction on Wednesday, but
longer-dated bonds still pose a challenge.
Monti put a brave face on the auction result, which analysts
described as "slightly positive" or "average" at best.
"Auctions held yesterday and today went rather well, this is
encouraging but the financial turbulence absolutely isn't over,"
Monti said during a traditional end-year press conference.
Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, remains at the
centre of the debt crisis that began in Greece two years ago and
its borrowing needs could overwhelm the bloc's financial
defences if it were forced to seek an international bailout.
"A lot of work remains to be done but from this point on,
this work has to be done in Europe above all," Monti said.
He said the European Financial Stability Facility, the
bailout fund set up by euro zone governments, needs
"significantly greater" resources but refused to quantify how
much more was required.
Monti promised to outline a first package of growth measures
to European partners next month and said the emphasis would be
on liberalising the economy, boosting competition and
overhauling the jobs market, though he did not give details.
The measures will follow a 33 billion euro package of cuts
and tax hikes aimed at balancing the budget by 2013 which was
passed by parliament last week but which has been criticised for
weighing too heavily on Italy's already sickly growth prospects.
Monti said he was aware that the austerity package had "many
disadvantages" but said budget discipline was needed to restore
confidence in Italy's public finances. However he added that
European policy had to focus increasingly on growth.
"All mechanisms for making the application of this
discipline more secure is welcome, provided it is integrated
into a comprehensive European economic policy which has more
resources to get the euro zone out of its current difficulties
and above all promotes growth more," he said.
RECESSION
Italy's chronically weak economy over the past two decades
has been one of the main factors in creating a debt burden that
now amounts to around 120 percent of gross domestic product,
second only to Greece in the euro zone.
Rigid labour rules - which give some workers iron-clad
guarantees while forcing increasing numbers of young people to
accept short term jobs with few prospects - an inefficient
public sector, low productivity and choking red tape have long
weighed on the economy.
Italy is widely considered to be heading for a severe
recession next year and data on Thursday showed business
confidence at its lowest for two years, with orders falling and
the production outlook worsening.
Although he offered no firm timetable, Monti said the
government would move quickly under pressure both from
international partners and the bond markets.
"The timetable will be rapid. We aren't being permitted to
work calmly," he said.
Underlining the pressure he faces, yields on 10-year bonds
remained locked above 7 percent on the secondary market on
Thursday, near the levels which forced Greece, Ireland and
Portugal to seek an international bailout.
Italy sold 7 billion euros ($9 billion) of bonds at auction
in thin holiday markets, just above the mid-point of its target
range, but the yield on benchmark 10 year BTPs was 6.98 percent,
not far from a euro lifetime record of 7.56 percent a month ago.
"Buying 10-year Italian bonds is a leap of faith which
investors are prepared to take only at very high interest
rates," said Nicholas Spiro of Spiro Sovereign Strategy. "There
are simply too many risks and uncertainties surrounding Italy."
Its 3-year bonds sold more easily and their yield fell more
than two percentage points at auction to 5.62 percent -- far
below the euro era record of 7.89 percent that Italy paid to
sell the same bond at the end of November.