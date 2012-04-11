* Sells up to 5 bln euros of bonds, 3-yr yields set to rise

* One-year debt costs doubled at bill auction on Weds

By Valentina Za

MILAN, April 12 Italian three-year borrowing costs are set to jump by a full percentage point from a month ago at a bond auction on Thursday, the latest sign investors' concerns about Spain are spreading to other euro zone countries hit by recession.

Italy's one-year borrowing costs doubled from mid-March at auction on Wednesday, with the spotlight on its 1.9 trillion euro debt pile now a rally driven by a huge liquidity injection by the European Central Bank has given way to profit-taking.

Steady domestic demand, however, helped the Treasury raise the planned 11 billion euros in bills and Italian bonds performed well after the auction, supporting sentiment ahead of Thursday's sale of up to 5 billion euros.

"I would expect the bond sale to confirm the same trend seen for bills, namely higher yields but also decent demand," said Annalisa Piazza, a market economist at Newedge Strategy.

Italian officials have dismissed suggestions the slow progress of structural reforms, including a labour reform the government is banking on to spur growth, have put off investors.

The Italian treasury's head of debt management Maria Cannata blamed contagion tied to fears over Spain's budget troubles for the jump in borrowing costs but said she was not concerned about demand and hoped Thursday's auction would go better.

Italy would issue longer term debt once conditions "normalise", she said.

Reinvestment flows from 15 billion euros of Italian BTP, or fixed-rate, bonds maturing mid-April are seen aiding Thursday's sale of a new tranche of the March 2015 BTP and three off-the-run issues due in 2015, 2020 and 2023.

Italy paid 2.8 percent to sell the March 2015 bond a month ago. It yielded 3.9 percent late on Wednesday, pointing to a sharp increase in funding costs.

Bids submission will close at 0900 GMT and results are expected in the following half hour.

Traders said Italy should also take heart from weak demand at a German 10-year bond sale on Wednesday - a sign risk-aversion is having a limited impact on investors' appetite for ultra-low yielding debt.

"The market has recovered a little so I wouldn't expect the March 2015 (yield) to break again above 4 percent ahead of the auction, like it did on Tuesday. But liquidity is low and nerves frayed, one can never tell," an Italian bond trader said.

Italian bonds and stocks suffered on Tuesday as lower-than-expected U.S. jobs data drove attention to the risks that slowing global growth poses for austerity-hit economies, such as Italy, where foreign demand plays a crucial role.

The yield premium Italian 10-year bonds pay over German Bunds rose above 400 basis points for the first time since early February, before falling back to 385 basis points on Wednesday. That compared with a level of around 570 basis points at the worst of the crisis last November.

"We were never out of the woods and we won't be until the economy turns around," a second Italian bond trader said.

The Italian government is expected to cut its 2012 growth estimate by mid-April, to bring it in line with a European Union forecast for a 1.3 percent contraction in the Italian economy this year, and its labour reform faces a lengthy passage through parliament after running into political and labour opposition.

With a healthier banking system and a less indebted private sector, Italy is seen on a sounder footing than Spain but lags behind Madrid in its yearly funding plans.

It has completed so far only slightly more than a third of an estimated bond issuance plan of 215 billion euros for 2012, while Spain has reached almost half its 2012 goal.