* Sells 3.75-6.25 bln eur of bonds, including 5-, 10-yr
* Yields seen rising to their highest level since Jan
* Market attention high on sale by vulnerable issuer
By Valentina Za
MILAN, April 27 Italy's borrowing costs are
expected to climb above 5.5 percent at a benchmark 10-year bond
auction on Friday, testing the market's appetite for the debt of
the euro zone's weaker economies.
Investors are wary of the challenge Italy faces in trying to
reduce its debt burden while hauling its economy out of
recession. Yields in the secondary market have risen over the
past month, undoing the effect of cheap funds from the European
Central Bank, which had driven yields down earlier this year.
Italy will offer up to 6.25 billion euros in fixed-rate
paper, including new tranches of its May 2017 and September 2022
bonds. It will also sell two lines maturing in April 2016 and
February 2019 which it no longer issues on a regular basis.
"Demand should be there, but Italy will have to pay higher
yields," said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti. "That's the
price the market demands at this time of high volatility and
with recession fears weighing."
Analysts at UniCredit forecast an increase of slightly more
than half a percentage point in both the five- and 10-year
auction yields from the previous sale a month ago.
The 10-year bond yielded 5.8 percent on Thursday, up from an
auction level of 5.2 percent at the March sale. The five-year
bond was at around 4.7 percent from 4.2 percent.
"Yields are now back at January's levels. They've erased the
fall recorded in February and March," ING's Giansanti said.
Cheap ECB funds boosted Italian banks' purchases of domestic
bonds early this year, driving yields lower. Ten-year auction
yields hit a seven-month low in March.
But budget and banking troubles in Spain have hurt market
confidence in the euro zone's peripheral economies, reversing
the fall in yields.
On Thursday, Italy's six-month borrowing costs rose for the
first time since November at a bills auction, to their highest
level since January. However, demand was robust and auction
yields lower than those seen on the market before the sale.
Friday's funding conditions are more challenging as
longer-term debt auctions rely more on foreign participation,
and economic fundamentals are more relevant in investment
decisions.
Citi analysts said the Treasury hedged against the risk of
weak demand at Friday's sale by widening the range between the
bottom and top amount on offer - and setting the former at just
3.75 billion euros, the lowest level this year.
Saddled with the world's fourth-largest debt pile and
chronic growth problems, Italy needs to woo back foreign buyers
to support sales of longer-dated bonds over the medium term.
Italy's central bank said on Thursday foreign investors were
still net sellers of its medium- and long-term debt in the first
two months of 2012, after cutting their holdings in the second
half of last year to 40 percent of total debt from 47 percent.
Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said Chinese
officials had expressed "cautious interest" in foreign debt at a
meeting on Thursday, at which he had sought to promote
investment in Italian assets, including government bonds.