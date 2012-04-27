* Sells 3.75-6.25 bln eur of bonds, including 5-, 10-yr

* Yields seen rising to their highest level since Jan

* Market attention high on sale by vulnerable issuer

By Valentina Za

MILAN, April 27 Italy's borrowing costs are expected to climb above 5.5 percent at a benchmark 10-year bond auction on Friday, testing the market's appetite for the debt of the euro zone's weaker economies.

Investors are wary of the challenge Italy faces in trying to reduce its debt burden while hauling its economy out of recession. Yields in the secondary market have risen over the past month, undoing the effect of cheap funds from the European Central Bank, which had driven yields down earlier this year.

Italy will offer up to 6.25 billion euros in fixed-rate paper, including new tranches of its May 2017 and September 2022 bonds. It will also sell two lines maturing in April 2016 and February 2019 which it no longer issues on a regular basis.

"Demand should be there, but Italy will have to pay higher yields," said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti. "That's the price the market demands at this time of high volatility and with recession fears weighing."

Analysts at UniCredit forecast an increase of slightly more than half a percentage point in both the five- and 10-year auction yields from the previous sale a month ago.

The 10-year bond yielded 5.8 percent on Thursday, up from an auction level of 5.2 percent at the March sale. The five-year bond was at around 4.7 percent from 4.2 percent.

"Yields are now back at January's levels. They've erased the fall recorded in February and March," ING's Giansanti said.

Cheap ECB funds boosted Italian banks' purchases of domestic bonds early this year, driving yields lower. Ten-year auction yields hit a seven-month low in March.

But budget and banking troubles in Spain have hurt market confidence in the euro zone's peripheral economies, reversing the fall in yields.

On Thursday, Italy's six-month borrowing costs rose for the first time since November at a bills auction, to their highest level since January. However, demand was robust and auction yields lower than those seen on the market before the sale.

Friday's funding conditions are more challenging as longer-term debt auctions rely more on foreign participation, and economic fundamentals are more relevant in investment decisions.

Citi analysts said the Treasury hedged against the risk of weak demand at Friday's sale by widening the range between the bottom and top amount on offer - and setting the former at just 3.75 billion euros, the lowest level this year.

Saddled with the world's fourth-largest debt pile and chronic growth problems, Italy needs to woo back foreign buyers to support sales of longer-dated bonds over the medium term.

Italy's central bank said on Thursday foreign investors were still net sellers of its medium- and long-term debt in the first two months of 2012, after cutting their holdings in the second half of last year to 40 percent of total debt from 47 percent.

Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said Chinese officials had expressed "cautious interest" in foreign debt at a meeting on Thursday, at which he had sought to promote investment in Italian assets, including government bonds.