* Sells 5.95 bln eur of bonds vs 3.75-6.25 bln eur target
* 5-, 10-yr yields rise to highest level since Jan
* Sale comes after sovereign downgrade of Spain overnight
By Valentina Za
MILAN, April 27 Italy's borrowing costs rose to
5.84 percent at a benchmark 10-year bond auction on Friday,
their highest level since January, after a credit ratings cut
for Spain overnight added to markets' concerns about the debt of
weaker euro zone countries.
The two-notch downgrade by rating agency Standard & Poor's
weighed on euro zone bond markets ahead of the Italian sale,
further increasing the cost the Treasury had to shoulder to sell
5.95 billion euros in bonds.
Investors are wary of the challenge Italy faces in trying to
reduce its debt burden while hauling its economy out of
recession.
In a reassuring sign for the markets, the amount sold was
close to the maximum 6.25 billion euros Italy had indicated it
hoped to raise, although the yields the Treasury had to accept
underscored the fragility of investor confidence.
"These acceptable results certainly came at a price which,
in turn, leaves a question mark over how long Italy will be able
to finance itself at levels that can be deemed sustainable,"
said Richard McGuire, a strategist at Rabobank in London.
Analysts said the Treasury had set a lower minimum size than
usual, widening the range of what it would potentially raise at
the sale, to hedge against risks of weak demand in the face of
highly volatile euro zone bond markets.
Italy sold new tranches of its May 2017 and September 2022
bonds. It also sold two lines maturing in April 2016 and
February 2019 which it no longer issues on a regular basis.
The 10-year auction yield rose 60 basis points from the last
sale a month ago, approaching the sensitive 6 percent threshold.
A sustained break of 6 percent in 10-year yields could see
borrowing costs accelerate to unaffordable levels which drove
Greece, Ireland and Portugal to seek international bailouts.
Five-year auction yields rose to 4.86 percent from 4.18
percent at the previous sale of the same bond in late March.
Five- and 10-year debt costs are now at their highest since
January, having erased a fall recorded in February and March
when cheap European Central Bank funds allowed Italian banks to
ramp up purchases of domestic bonds.
But budget and banking troubles in Spain have hurt market
confidence in the euro zone's peripheral economies, reversing
the fall in yields.
S&P cut Spain's credit rating to BBB+ late on Thursday. It
now rates Spanish and Italian debt at same level, with a
negative outlook on both.
REFINANCING EFFORTS
By the end of this month Italy will have refinanced some 90
billion euros of bonds maturing between February and April - a
task that seemed almost unmanageable last November when the
country was seen at risk of a Greek-style debt crisis and
10-year yields hit a euro-era record at auction of 7.56 percent.
A Treasury official said on Friday Italy had met more than
43 percent of an overall gross funding target of between 440
billion and 450 billion euros for 2012 after the latest sale.
Italy has virtually no medium or long-term debt maturing in
May and June, but must repay or refinance another 100 billion
euros of debt maturing in the second half of the year.
Saddled with the world's fourth-largest debt pile and
chronic growth problems, Italy needs to woo back foreign buyers
to support sales of longer-dated bonds over the medium term.
Italy's central bank said on Thursday foreign investors were
still net sellers of its medium- and long-term debt in the first
two months of 2012, after cutting their holdings in the second
half of last year to 40 percent of total debt from 47 percent.
Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said Chinese
officials had expressed "cautious interest" in foreign debt at a
meeting on Thursday, at which he had sought to promote
investment in Italian assets, including government bonds.