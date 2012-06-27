* Offers 2.75-5.50 bln eur in 5-yr and 10-yr debt
* Yields seen rising from month earlier, 10-yr above 6 pct
* Investors cautious ahead of EU summit
By Valentina Za
MILAN, June 28 Investors are likely to drive
Italy's borrowing costs further above 6 percent at a bond
auction on Thursday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel
brushed aside Spanish and Italian pleas for emergency action to
steady debt markets.
Battling with rising interest payments on its 1.95 trillion
euro ($2.4 trillion) debt, Italy is offering up to 5.5 billion
euros in five- and 10-year bonds just hours before the start of
an EU summit where Prime Minister Mario Monti will keep pushing
for joint moves to contain government funding costs.
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said
on Wednesday that European leaders would work at the summit on
short-term steps to relieve market pressure on countries at
risk.
But while Merkel left the door ajar to eventual joint debt
issuance, she was critical of "all these ideas for joint
liability", renewing her mantra that even Europe's strongest
economy must not be overburdened.
Large redemption flows and domestic demand should help Italy
sell its bonds but analysts expect the Treasury will have to
offer worryingly high yields to investors at the sale.
"The auction comes in a very difficult market environment
(given) the crucial EU summit. In the last few days, Italian
paper has been under pressure, especially at the short end,"
UniCredit analysts said in a note.
The 10-year bond on offer traded at 6.2 percent late on
Wednesday, above the 6.03 percent level at which
it was last sold a month ago.
Similarly, the five-year bond on offer yielded 5.9 percent
, pointing to a likely rise in funding costs from a
late-May level of 5.66 percent for this maturity.
A bank bailout request from Spain, long seen as vulnerable
along with Italy to heavy financing demands and a shrinking
economy, has piled the pressure on Rome.
On Wednesday, Italy paid a near 3 percent yield to sell
six-month bills, less than half the euro era record levels hit
last November at the height of the crisis but a sign of mounting
tensions. On Tuesday Rome sold two-year paper at a 4.7 percent
rate, the highest since December.
"(Italian bond) yields are likely to remain under pressure
following the summit," Citi analyst Jamie Searle said in a note.
"Eventually, our economists argue that Italy may need to apply
for a partial sovereign bail-out."
Domestic demand has helped the Treasury meet 56 percent of
its annual funding plan so far, while foreign investors continue
to shun Italian bonds.
Weakened by falling approval ratings and a fractious
political climate as Italy has slumped further into recession,
Monti has vowed to go on negotiating into Sunday evening if
necessary to agree on measures to revive growth and calm
markets.
"Monti is still sounding combative, understandably given the
political importance in Italy of being seen to gain
concessions," Citi's Searle said. "But the market appears to
have lost its optimism. The summit is likely to take a step in
the right direction, but ultimately underwhelm."
Analysts say Monti's political woes have alarmed investors
and contributed to the recent rise in bond yields.
In a bid to strengthen its bargaining position with EU
partners, on Wednesday Monti won a final confidence vote in
parliament on a long-awaited labour reform.