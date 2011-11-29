MILAN Nov 29 Italy paid record yields of
nearly 8 percent to sell three-year paper on Tuesday, a level
seen driving its debt burden out of control if sustained over
time.
The yield on a new three-year BTP soared to euro lifetime
high of 7.89 percent at the closely watched auction which
allowed Rome to raise 7.5 billion euros.
The amount was close to the top of a targeted range of
between 5 billion and 8 billion euros.
The new Nov. 2014 issue carries a 6 percent coupon, the
highest for this maturity from 1997.
Only a month ago, Italy had paid a 4.93 yield to sell
three-year paper.
The yield on a 10-year BTP bond due in March 2022 rose to
7.56 percent, marking a new euro lifetime high, from 6.06
percent at the end of October.
Italy also sold an off-the-run Sept. 2020 BTP bond.
